Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin.

"It's necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table," Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

As reported, following the results of the first round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia, which took place on February 28 at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the parties outlined certain decisions and discussed the possibility of holding a second round of negotiations in the near future.