Facts

16:22 01.03.2022

Visa, MasterCard block cards of sanctioned Russian banks, their subsidiaries

2 min read

International payment systems Visa and MasterCard have blocked cards issued by Russian banks and their subsidiaries, which are on the sanctions list.

"Visa has already started implementing the relevant sanctions and blocked the cards of these banks... will provide a $2 million grant to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine," Visa Vice President for the CIS and Southeast Europe wrote Vira Platonova on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Platonova, Visa will also double match all employee donations (up to $1 million) to the Ukraine response funds of UNICEF and the Red Cross.

"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network... Today, we announced a $2 million contribution to the Red Cross, Save the Children and our employee assistance fund for humanitarian relief," MasterCard CEO Michael Miebach wrote on Tuesday.

Both payment companies added that they are ready to continue to act in accordance with additional sanctions that may be introduced.

According to Visa, Belvnesheconomobank, Promsvyazbank, Novikombank, Sovcombank, Ozon Bank, Rosgosstrakh Bank, Otkritie Financial Corporation Bank, BM Bank, VTB, VTB Georgia, VTB (Belarus), VTB Armenia, a subsidiary of JSC VTB Bank (Kazakhstan), VTB Azerbaijan Bank, Dabrabyt Bank (Belarus), Belinvestbank, Vietnamese-Russian Joint Bank, Sarovbusinessbank, West Siberian Commercial Bank.

Tags: #visa #mastercard #russia #sanctions
