15:47 01.03.2022

More than 80 educational institutions, hospitals in Ukraine damaged during war – Arestovych

Over 80 educational institutions and hospitals were damaged in Ukraine during the war, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

"The total number of facilities hit that cannot be qualified otherwise as war crimes – kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, educational institutions and hospitals alone – has exceeded 80," Arestovych said on Ukraine 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

