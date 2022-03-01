Facts

15:42 01.03.2022

Ukraine to never agree to any territorial division – Arestovych

Ukraine will never agree to any territorial partition, adviser to the President's Office head Oleksiy Arestovich says.

"Our conditions are simple... The general trend is this: the end of the war, the ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops," Arestovych said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

He stressed that Kyiv will never agree to the recognition of "some kind of territorial division of Ukraine, which they propose, and it is impossible for Russian troops to remain on our territory."

"This is not discussed under any circumstances," the adviser to the President's Office head assured.

