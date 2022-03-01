Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

The goals of the Russian Federation during its invasion of Ukraine are mass panic, civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

"The masks have finally been thrown off. The Russian Federation is actively shelling city centers, inflicting direct rocket and artillery strikes on residential areas and government bodies. The goal of the Russian Federation is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure," Podoliak said in Twitter on Tuesday.

He added that Ukraine "fights with dignity."