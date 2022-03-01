Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

The defenders of Kyiv, in the course of repelling the Russian offensive on the city, inflict irreparable losses on the enemy, a lot of Russian equipment was abandoned, even more burned, the commander of the defense of Kyiv, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"The Defense Forces continue to carry out the tasks assigned to them to defend Kyiv. Our units inflict irreparable losses on the enemy around the clock. A lot of Russian equipment has been abandoned. Even more burned with the help of NLAW, FGM-148 Javelin, and from the air by Bayraktar. The enemy cannot hide from our means of destruction, during the daylight or at night," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar quoted Syrsky on her Facebook page.

Maliar added that the situation in Kyiv continues to be tense, as the occupiers use the tactics of destroying civilian infrastructure and launching rocket attacks throughout Ukraine.