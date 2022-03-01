Facts

09:48 01.03.2022

Switzerland will send about 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

1 min read

Switzerland will send about 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Warsaw for Ukrainians, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

"Urgent support for the Ukrainian population. Switzerland is sending around 25 tonnes of relief supplies to Warsaw in the next two days, including medical equipment provided by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense. The Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit is flying out tonight to prepare aid efforts on the ground," Cassis said on Twitter.

Tags: #aid #switzerland
