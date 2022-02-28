Facts

19:52 28.02.2022

Negotiations are difficult, Russia still looks extremely biased at destructive processes launched by it – Podoliak

Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said that the negotiations with Russia were difficult, but without obligatory ultimatums from the Russian delegation.

"Negotiations are difficult. However, already without any mandatory ultimatums. The Russian side, unfortunately, is still extremely biased in its destructive processes," Podoliak said on his Twitter on Monday.

