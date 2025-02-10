Zelenskyy ready for any format of negotiations with Russia under conditions of security guarantees from America and Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares his readiness to negotiate peace with the Russian Federation if he were confident that the countries of Europe and America would not abandon Ukraine and provide it with security guarantees.

In an interview with the British broadcaster ITV News, when asked if he agreed to meet with Vladimir Putin to talk about peace, he replied: "If I had an understanding that America and Europe would not abandon us, and they would support us and give us security guarantees, then I would be ready for any format of negotiations. Yes."