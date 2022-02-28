Facts

18:27 28.02.2022

Kuleba urges Russians to do everything to prevent their servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine

2 min read
Kuleba urges Russians to do everything to prevent their servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the Russians to demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately stop hostilities and do everything to prevent the Russian servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine.

"You can still stop Putin, demand that he immediately ceases hostilities and take Russian troops from Ukrainian soil, demand that the war be stopped. There will be no other result for you, except for thousands of coffins and impoverishment. army, immediately do everything so that they return home or they are not sent anywhere, so that they are not sent to this terrible meat grinder, to death," Kuleba said at a briefing for Russian-language media on Monday.

The minister said it is about the survival of the Ukrainian people and Ukraine.

"In any case, we will stop Putin. No one has ever won a war in history if it is a war against an entire nation. Today the Ukrainian people are fighting, and we will stop this war. you will do by stopping Putin inside Russia," Kuleba said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry indicated that he understands that the regime in Russia is harshly suppressing the protests.

"But there is much more at stake today: either you, your and your loved ones lives, or they are liars and criminals who lined their own pockets and who now easily, in just a few days, threw back your country in development for many decades and turned all of you into outcasts for the world. Stop this war," Kuleba said.

Tags: #putin #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:25 28.02.2022
Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way

Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way

17:23 28.02.2022
IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

IOC demands return of Olympic orders awarded to Putin, Chernyshenko, Kozak

11:20 28.02.2022
Some 32 countries close sky for Russians – Kuleba

Some 32 countries close sky for Russians – Kuleba

17:31 27.02.2022
Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

17:21 27.02.2022
Russia destroyed our An-225 Mriya aircraft, but they will never succeed in destroying our dream of free and democratic European state – Kuleba

Russia destroyed our An-225 Mriya aircraft, but they will never succeed in destroying our dream of free and democratic European state – Kuleba

15:27 27.02.2022
Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

Putin orders putting deterrence forces on special alert

14:45 27.02.2022
Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

14:45 27.02.2022
Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia outline certain decisions at talks, they leaving for consultations – Podoliak

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Third round of talks between Ukrainian, Russian delegations to start soon – Podoliak

Some 11 people killed, dozens wounded due to shelling in Kharkiv by Russian troops – local authorities

Subway, ground transport in Kyiv suspends operating from 19:00 to 08:00 on Tuesday

LATEST

Ukraine, Russia outline certain decisions at talks, they leaving for consultations – Podoliak

ACCORDING TO RESULTS OF FIRST ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIA TALKS, SIDES DEFINES PRIORITY TOPICS ON WHICH THERE WERE SOLUTIONS - PODOLIAK

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Ukraine's children to be able to receive free pre-school, secondary education in Baltic States in case of evacuation

Rada intends to apply to EU for Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure – с

KSG Agro continues to work, ship pork to retail chains - major shareholder

Ukraine applies to ECtHR with demand to stop Russian attacks on civilian objects

Swedish PM says Stockholm to supply 5,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

Energy Minister appeals to EU energy ministers regarding speedy integration of Ukrainian power system into European с

France intending to confiscate property, yachts, cars of Russian oligarchs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD