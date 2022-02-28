Kuleba urges Russians to do everything to prevent their servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the Russians to demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately stop hostilities and do everything to prevent the Russian servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine.

"You can still stop Putin, demand that he immediately ceases hostilities and take Russian troops from Ukrainian soil, demand that the war be stopped. There will be no other result for you, except for thousands of coffins and impoverishment. army, immediately do everything so that they return home or they are not sent anywhere, so that they are not sent to this terrible meat grinder, to death," Kuleba said at a briefing for Russian-language media on Monday.

The minister said it is about the survival of the Ukrainian people and Ukraine.

"In any case, we will stop Putin. No one has ever won a war in history if it is a war against an entire nation. Today the Ukrainian people are fighting, and we will stop this war. you will do by stopping Putin inside Russia," Kuleba said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry indicated that he understands that the regime in Russia is harshly suppressing the protests.

"But there is much more at stake today: either you, your and your loved ones lives, or they are liars and criminals who lined their own pockets and who now easily, in just a few days, threw back your country in development for many decades and turned all of you into outcasts for the world. Stop this war," Kuleba said.