Ukraine's children to be able to receive free pre-school, secondary education in Baltic States in case of evacuation

The Ministers of Education of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia say that children from Ukraine will be able to receive free pre-school and general secondary education in the Baltic States in case of evacuation.

"Today I met with international colleagues – Minister of Education, Science and Sports of Lithuania Jurgita Šiugždinienė, Minister of Education and Science of Latvia Anita Muižniece and Minister of Education and Research of Estonia Liina Kersna. Colleagues assured of unconditional support for Ukraine. In the near future, issues of canceling cooperation, including financing of any projects in the field of education and science with the Russian Federation, will be discussed at the trilateral level," according to the press service of the Ministry of Education.

It is noted that the Baltic countries are ready to provide comprehensive support to our state, in particular, colleagues assured that children from Ukraine will be able to receive free pre-school and general secondary education in the event of evacuation, and students and scientists will be provided with all kinds of support, free training programs will also be created and providing scholarships for Ukrainian students.

At the same time, the Minister of Education of Estonia announced the decision already taken by the government to terminate ties with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in the field of education, science, culture and sports.