Facts

18:23 28.02.2022

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU


 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union, Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha said.

"President of Ukraine Zelensky has signed a historic document - an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union," he said on Facebook.

A joint statement was signed with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Documents are on their way to Brussels! Congratulations, Ukraine, congratulations to all of us! History is being made now!" Sybiha added.

