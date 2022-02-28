Ukrainian leaders begin taking the initiative – NSDC Secretary

Ukraine's military leadership, led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, have taken the military initiative on the fifth day since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The plan of the Russian invasion was built on the principles of their Nazi predecessors – a blitzkrieg of armored mechanized columns deep into the territory, the destruction of critical infrastructure, the blockade of large cities, the destruction of logistical ties, creating panic and chaos using saboteur groups and special operations to destroy the country's leadership... To date, none of these goals have been achieved. The enemy has been repulsed on all fronts, but heavy fighting continues," Danilov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

Danilov noted that on the fifth day of the heroic struggle that Ukraine's military, territorial defense, the entire security and defense sector are fully mobilized.

He emphasized the importance of "information counteraction," noting one of the critical problems for Russia's military leaders was to conceal real losses, which he said continue to increse.

"One of the main tasks of the Ukrainian information resistance is to fully inform the residents of Russia and relatives of the Russian military about their casualties. Our goal is to undermine the enemy on its territory, to maximize the level of protest moods within Russia regarding the need for an immediate end to the war," Danilov said, adding that Ukraine's defense forces are growing stronger with each passing day.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/danilov.oleksiy/posts/1381857992228447