Swedish PM says Stockholm to supply 5,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine - media

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday announced the supply of anti-tank weapons, as well as helmets and body armor to Ukraine, Western media reported.

Now Sweden is offering direct support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It includes 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 bulletproof vests and 5,000 anti-tank weapons, she said at a press conference.

Later, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also announced the supply of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. According to media reports, she told reporters that Denmark would transfer 2,700 such weapons to Ukraine free of charge.