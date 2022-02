Belgium, Denmark, Iceland closing their airspace to Russian aircraft

Belgium, Denmark and Iceland announced on Sunday that they decided to close their airspace to Russian aircraft over the situation in Ukraine.

"Belgium has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Twitter.

In turn, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that Denmark also plans to close its airspace to Russian aircraft. "Denmark will be closing its airspace for Russian aircraft. At today's meeting of EU ministers of foreign affairs we will push for an EU-wide ban," Kofod said on Twitter.

Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir also said that Iceland will close its airspace to Russian airlines.