Russia destroyed our An-225 Mriya aircraft, but they will never succeed in destroying our dream of free and democratic European state – Kuleba

"This was the world's largest aircraft, AN-225 Mriya (Dream in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our Mriya. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Sunday.