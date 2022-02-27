Facts

17:21 27.02.2022

Russia destroyed our An-225 Mriya aircraft, but they will never succeed in destroying our dream of free and democratic European state – Kuleba

1 min read
Russia destroyed our An-225 Mriya aircraft, but they will never succeed in destroying our dream of free and democratic European state – Kuleba

Russia has destroyed the world's largest An-225 Mriya aircraft, but they will never be able to destroy the Ukrainian dream of a free and democratic European state, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"This was the world's largest aircraft, AN-225 Mriya (Dream in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our Mriya. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Sunday.

Tags: #mriya #kuleba #an_225 #destroyed #dmytro_kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:43 27.02.2022
Foreigners wishing to join intl legion to be assisted as much as possible to enter Ukraine – Foreign Minister

Foreigners wishing to join intl legion to be assisted as much as possible to enter Ukraine – Foreign Minister

17:52 27.02.2022
Ukraine to bring all Russian war criminals to justice in intl courts – FM

Ukraine to bring all Russian war criminals to justice in intl courts – FM

17:31 27.02.2022
Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

17:03 27.02.2022
Russian military destroyed An-225 Mriya aircraft, it will be restored at expense of occupier – Ukroboronprom

Russian military destroyed An-225 Mriya aircraft, it will be restored at expense of occupier – Ukroboronprom

14:45 27.02.2022
Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

14:45 27.02.2022
Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

Italy to provide Ukraine with EUR 110 mln as sign of solidarity and support of Ukrainian people – FM

10:13 27.02.2022
Kuleba urges foreigners who want to defend Ukraine to contact Ukrainian embassies

Kuleba urges foreigners who want to defend Ukraine to contact Ukrainian embassies

19:04 26.02.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TALK WITH LUKASHENKO WAS LONG AND SUBSTANTIVE, HE ASSURED THAT MISSILES AND TROOPS WILL NOT FLY FROM TERRITORY OF BELARUS – ZELENSKY

Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

Russian troops go into tactical retreat near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Iskander missiles launched from Belarus towards Ukraine – Gerashchenko

Kuleba urges to disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT

LATEST

TALK WITH LUKASHENKO WAS LONG AND SUBSTANTIVE, HE ASSURED THAT MISSILES AND TROOPS WILL NOT FLY FROM TERRITORY OF BELARUS – ZELENSKY

State Customs Service simplifies import of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

Kuleba urges partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, supplies, equipment, fuel

Liashko urges UN to move regional offices of UN agencies from Moscow

Telegram may restrict access to service, block Russian and Ukrainian channels – Durov

Belgium, Denmark, Iceland closing their airspace to Russian aircraft

Russian troops go into tactical retreat near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Ukraine demands complete financial isolation of Russia, introduction of oil and gas embargo – Kuleba

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce testify to force majeure due to Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD