Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not confirm talks with Russia in Gomel – Nikolenko

"Ukraine is open to talks to stop Russia's armed aggression. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry does not confirm that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks will be headed by Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytsky, and also does not confirm that they will be held in Gomel," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Sunday.