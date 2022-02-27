Zelensky to Belarusian people: Be Belarus, not Russia!

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the citizens of Belarus to make the right choice in the country's referendum and be "Belarus, not Russia."

"In the war that is going on now, you are not on the same side with us. Alas. From your territory, the troops of the Russian Federation launch rockets into Ukraine. Our children are being killed from your territory, our houses are being destroyed, they are trying to blow up everything that has been built over decades – and, by the way, not only by us, but also by our fathers, our grandfathers. And all this is also a de facto referendum for you, Belarusians. You decide who you are. You decide who to be. How will you look into the eyes of your children, how will you look into the eyes of each other, your neighbors. And we are your neighbors. We are Ukrainians. Be Belarus, not Russia! You are making this choice right now. Today," Zelensky said in a video address to the citizens of Belarus on Sunday.