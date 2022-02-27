Employees KLO of KLO oil depot rescue wagons with diesel fuel, gas after missile attack

On Sunday night, employees of the KLO tank farm rescued 15 wagons with diesel fuel and 8 wagons with gas in a matter of minutes after the Russian missile were hit the oil depot.

"With this fuel, KLO will be able to refuel the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defense industry, doctors, Kyivenergo, Kyivpastrans and others who do not allow Kyiv to fall and "hold the sky," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Facebook page said on Sunday morning.