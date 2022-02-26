Chornobyl NPP working in operational mode, but staff kept hostages - Exclusion Zone Agency

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), captured by Russian troops, is operating as planned, but the personnel are not released and are not allowed to rotate, Suspilne said on Saturday, citing Yevhenia Kuznetsova, spokesperson of the State Agency of Ukraine for the management of the exclusion zone.

According to her, among the hostages are acting director general of the nuclear power plant, Valeriy Seyda, and people who were on shift on the day of the capture. Station employees say they are allowed to rest, but they cannot be changed. "They are fed, the staff cooks for themselves from the products that are in the dining room. They are allowed to eat and allowed to work," Kuznetsova said.

She said that the main equipment that captured the Chornobyl nuclear power plant moved to Kyiv, Ivankiv and Dymer. "Now the station is operating as planned. People remained there, [Russian] military, who guarded and are keeping the situation under control, guarding the Chornobyl nuclear power plant," the representative of the State Agency said.

At the same time, she noted that the actions of the occupying army could harm the health of the invaders themselves. "The heavy equipment that raised the dust did not travel along tourist routes, but wherever they wanted to. They could also go into the 'red forest' anywhere. It is safe for civilians, it is dangerous for themselves. They raised this dust, they inhaled it, they breathed it in, it is on the mucous membrane. Of course, no one passed the dosimetric control," Kuznetsova said.