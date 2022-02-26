Borodianka shelling killed 6 people on Saturday, case opened – PGO

Criminal proceedings have been launched on the fact of the perfidious murder of six people in the village of Borodianka, Buchan district, Kyiv region, and the infliction of serious injuries on a child amid the shelling committed by the aggressor on Saturday.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine, a pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"It has been established that enemy artillery in the village of Borodianka, Bucha district, destroyed a residential building in which the family of the detective of the local police department was located. The family of six people died on the spot, his child, born in 2020, is in serious condition. As a result of powerful shelling of the aggressor country residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure facilities of settlements in Kyiv region were destroyed," the PGO said.

The PGO said that the prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office continue to take all possible measures to properly document the war crimes of the Russian military and their military leaders to ensure the inevitability of punishment for everyone involved in them.

Earlier, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported that a fire broke out in Borodianka after a shell hitting a residential building, killing at least three people.