Govt establishes third level of protection in sea and river ports for period of martial law

The Cabinet of Ministers has established the third level of security in the sea and river ports of Ukraine for the period of martial law, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The ports of Ukraine are coming under enhanced security. The Cabinet of Ministers has established security level 3 in the sea and river ports of Ukraine, port facilities, ships that have the right to sail under the State flag of Ukraine for the period of martial law," Shmyhal said at a briefing on Friday in Kyiv.