Facts

19:17 25.02.2022

NATO leaders call on Russia to immediately end war with Ukraine – statement

1 min read
NATO leaders call on Russia to immediately end war with Ukraine – statement

The Heads of State and Government of NATO member countries issued a statement in which they called on Russia to immediately stop the war with Ukraine, withdraw all forces from its territory and turn off the path of aggression.

The text of the statement was made public at the end of the extraordinary summit, which was held on Friday in video format.

They said in the statement that they are here today to discuss the most serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades. NATO condemns in the strongest terms Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the support of Belarus. We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and turn away from its chosen path of aggression. This long-planned attack on Ukraine, an independent, peaceful and democratic country, is brutal, completely unprovoked and unjustified, heads of state and government of NATO member countries said in the statement.

Tags: #nato #statement
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:35 25.02.2022
Authorities call on NATO, USA, Europe to close skies over Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

Authorities call on NATO, USA, Europe to close skies over Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

09:31 25.02.2022
Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

21:10 24.02.2022
EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

19:00 24.02.2022
US administration studying possibility of sending additional military personnel to Europe's east – media

US administration studying possibility of sending additional military personnel to Europe's east – media

14:10 24.02.2022
Stoltenberg: Russian leaders bear full responsibility for death of people

Stoltenberg: Russian leaders bear full responsibility for death of people

13:17 24.02.2022
Johnson urges NATO leaders to meet ASAP

Johnson urges NATO leaders to meet ASAP

20:50 23.02.2022
NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

18:58 22.02.2022
NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

14:51 22.02.2022
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

10:32 21.02.2022
G7 urges Russia to choose diplomatic path, reduce tensions, withdraw armed forces from Ukraine's borders

G7 urges Russia to choose diplomatic path, reduce tensions, withdraw armed forces from Ukraine's borders

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Authorities call on NATO, USA, Europe to close skies over Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense hold defense of Kyiv city, enemy continues to suffer losses – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

EU not about to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Ukraine expects decisive action from intl partners on situation with seizure of Chornobyl NPP- Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Poland hands over ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Minister

Czech Republic bans Russian planes from its airports

Govt establishes third level of protection in sea and river ports for period of martial law

Lithuanian company to provide Ukrainian Armed Forces with modern high-tech equipment

Russia's plans to create provisional administration in Ukraine not feasible – Podoliak

Tactics of Russian troops resemble terrorist methods when residential areas and kindergartens are shelled – Podoliak

Govt of Ukraine introduces temporary halt in export of blood products

Govt approves additional types of monetary support for military personnel in connection with martial law

Ukrenergo refutes fakes about power outages, power system is stable

Hostmaster enables Cloudflare protection for com.ua and kiev.ua domains

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD