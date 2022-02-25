NATO leaders call on Russia to immediately end war with Ukraine – statement

The Heads of State and Government of NATO member countries issued a statement in which they called on Russia to immediately stop the war with Ukraine, withdraw all forces from its territory and turn off the path of aggression.

The text of the statement was made public at the end of the extraordinary summit, which was held on Friday in video format.

They said in the statement that they are here today to discuss the most serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades. NATO condemns in the strongest terms Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the support of Belarus. We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and turn away from its chosen path of aggression. This long-planned attack on Ukraine, an independent, peaceful and democratic country, is brutal, completely unprovoked and unjustified, heads of state and government of NATO member countries said in the statement.