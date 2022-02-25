Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense hold defense of Kyiv city, enemy continues to suffer losses – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 4:00 pm on Friday, February 25, Russian troops continue their offensive operation against Ukraine in previously chosen directions with the support of long-range tactical aviation and the use of long-range precision weapons.

"Groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Territorial Defense Forces, hold the defense of Kyiv and previously defined lines. The enemy insidiously delivers air and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Russian troops continue to suffer losses. According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed up to 80 tanks, 516 armored combat vehicles of various types, 7 helicopters, 10 aircraft, up to 20 cruise missiles and more than 100 vehicles. The loss of enemy personnel exceeded 2,800 people.