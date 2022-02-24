PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN
EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President
Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov
National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry
CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU
Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak
