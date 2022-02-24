Facts

20:55 24.02.2022

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE - BIDEN

PUTIN IS AGGRESSOR, HE CHOOSES WAR, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE 

21:00 24.02.2022
USA NOT TO SEND ITS TROOPS TO UKRAINE - BIDEN

20:54 24.02.2022
BIDEN SAYS HE ORDERED POWERFUL NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA, EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

19:56 24.02.2022
Biden says G7 leaders agree to impose "devastating" package of sanctions against Russia

17:09 24.02.2022
Part of Kherson region territory occupied by aggressor - Regional Administration

11:45 24.02.2022
Enemy suffers serious losses, even more in store – Zelensky

10:59 24.02.2022
Shell hits central square in Uman, civilian killed, five more injured

10:18 24.02.2022
Column of Russian tanks enter Luhansk region, defense is underway – Interior Ministry

09:53 24.02.2022
NATO Secretary General calls on Kremlin to stop hostilities against Ukraine

09:23 24.02.2022
Russian military equipment violates Ukraine's state border in four regions

09:06 24.02.2022
Russian military equipment violates Ukraine's state border in four regions – border guards

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

EU summit to approve not only sanctions for Russia, but also assistance for Ukraine - European Council President

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture Hostomel from Russian aggressor – Arestovych

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

CANADA TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST SOME RUSSIAN BANKS, MINISTERS OF DEFENSE, FINANCE AND JUSTICE, REPS OF RUSSIAN ELITE - TRUDEAU

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Ukrainian army inflicts significant losses on enemy, destroys equipment, personnel of invaders – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree on creation of military administrations on basis of regional state administrations – Podoliak

Chornobyl NPP captured by Russia is one of most serious threats to Europe today – Podoliak

New tough painful EU sanctions to be introduced against Russia within 24 hours – Kuleba

UNHCR warns of possible serious humanitarian consequences due to situation in Ukraine

