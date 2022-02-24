Facts

18:16 24.02.2022

Belarus withdrawing its citizens from Ukraine - foreign ministry

1 min read
MINSK. Feb 24 (Interfax) - There are several thousand Belarusians in Ukraine, they are being evacuated, Belarus' Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"There are several thousand Belarusian citizens in Ukraine, the evacuation is underway. More than 50 people have already crossed the border," the ministry's spokesperson Anatoly Glaz was quoted by the BelTA state news agency as telling journalists.

"Some 1,000 people asked diplomats for help," he added.

The ministry earlier advised Belarusians against travel to Ukraine until the situation stabilized and that those currently inside the country should leave.

