At UN General Assembly, Kuleba recalls Ukraine's request to host peacekeeping mission

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba recalled Ukraine's request to host a UN peacekeeping mission.

"I confirm that Ukraine has proposed some years ago to deploy a UN peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. Until now, the UN Security Council has failed to take the necessary decisions," Kuleba said, speaking at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

According to him, Ukraine proposes to combine a tough sanctions policy and strengthening Ukraine with keeping diplomatic channels open in order to convince Russia to reduce the escalation and give priority to diplomacy.

"We urge member states to use all available means to protect Ukraine and deter Russia. Whatever action you can take is appreciated. We are grateful for the actions already taken by many of you. We expect the international community to do its best to put out fire in the center of Europe, which is about to flare up," Kuleba said.

He said the "Russian security crisis" should end with Russia returning to the path of diplomacy.

"We call on all states and international organizations not to recognize any alteration of the status of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine and to refrain from any action of deal or dealing that might be interpreted as recognizing any such altered status," the minister said.

Kuleba said the lack of a proper reaction or a neutral position will only contribute to further escalation and suffering.

"I regret to say it will not be limited to Ukraine's borders and territory," he said.

Kuleba said that active diplomacy, a strong political message, tough economic sanctions and the strengthening of Ukraine could still force Moscow to abandon its aggressive plans, and swift and decisive action by the UN could return this organization to a leading role at this historic and dark time.