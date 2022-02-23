Facts

09:16 23.02.2022

USA to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine – Biden

U.S. President Joseph Biden has announced that the USA will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine further.

"The United States will continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine in the meantime. And we’ll continue to reinforce and reassure our NATO Allies. We have no intention of fighting Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our Allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory and abide by the commitments we made to NATO," Biden said in his statement on Tuesday.

In addition, Biden gave permission to U.S. troops in the EU to strengthen the positions of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

