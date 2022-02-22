Russian decision on recognition of so-called 'DPR', 'LPR' is violation of Minsk agreements, political unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics" is a violation of the Minsk agreements, as well as a clear violation of the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

