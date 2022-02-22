Facts

16:34 22.02.2022

Russian decision on recognition of so-called 'DPR', 'LPR' is violation of Minsk agreements, political unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Russia's decision to recognize the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics" is a violation of the Minsk agreements, as well as a clear violation of the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called 'Donetsk and Luhansk republics' is a violation of the Minsk agreements, as well as a clear violation of the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We consider this decision of Russia unacceptable and reject it. We emphasize our commitment to maintaining political unity and territorial integrity Ukraine and call on all parties to show common sense and respect for international law," Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar quoted the text of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement.

Tags: #turkey
Завантаження...
