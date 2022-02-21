Facts

09:56 21.02.2022

Johnson and Macron consider coming week to be most important for resolving Ukraine situation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, during a telephone conversation, came to the conclusion that the next week would play a key role in the diplomatic settlement of the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia, Downing Street has reported.

A press release posted on the website of the British PM's Office on Sunday evening says that the Prime Minister and President Macron agreed that the coming week could be a key one as far as diplomacy is concerned.

In addition, the leaders "agreed on the need for both Russia and Ukraine to meet their commitments under the Minsk Agreements in full."

Tags: #ukraine #johnson #macron
