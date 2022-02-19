Facts

11:51 19.02.2022

Zelensky to attend Munich Security Conference on Saturday

On Saturday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Munich (Germany) to participate in the annual security conference and hold talks on current threats in Eastern Europe and the situation around Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky inter alia, meet with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, representatives of international financial institutions and other partners of Ukraine.

"Volodymyr Zelensky expects concrete agreements on providing our country with additional military and financial support to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," the report said.

At the same time, Zelensky will return to Kyiv on the same day.

It is noted that the discussions at the Munich Security Conference this year will focus on current threats in Eastern Europe and the situation around Ukraine. "Therefore, the position of our state must be presented enough for the issues of Ukraine to be resolved with the participation of Ukraine," the press service said.

The situation on the touch line in Donbas, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and near the borders of Ukraine is being analyzed by special services of our state, the press service said.

"There is a constant analysis of intelligence and exchange of information with partners. Ukraine regularly receives additional up-to-date intelligence on the activity of Russian forces," the presidential press service said.

