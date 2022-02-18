Danilov: New targeted provocations by Russia are possible, we do not see full-scale invasion

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that at present there is no threat of a full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, but there are pinpoint provocations from Russia.

"Today we do not see a full-scale invasion of the territory of our country. Today we can say that targeted provocations by Russia are possible. For this, we have the appropriate means to respond to our Armed Forces and the forces of the National Security and Defense Sector. I want to assure our citizens, that we understand the threats, but we do not see a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But as for provocations, they already exist. As we cannot call yesterday’s shelling anything other than a provocation," Danilov said at a briefing on the situation in Donbas at the Office President of Ukraine.