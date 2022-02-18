US President organizes meeting of EU and NATO leaders on Ukraine - Canadian PM's Office

U.S. President Joe Biden is organizing a meeting with the heads of EU and NATO countries to discuss the situation around Ukraine, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada reports.

"The Prime Minister will participate in a meeting hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO, to discuss Ukraine," a message posted on the website of the Canadian premier reads.

In recent weeks, the United States, other NATO countries and Kyiv have repeatedly stated the threat of a "Russian invasion". Russia has consistently denied these allegations.

On February 15, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the Western and Southern Military Districts were beginning to return from exercises to their bases, but the military remained in the same positions.