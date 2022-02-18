Facts

09:40 18.02.2022

US President organizes meeting of EU and NATO leaders on Ukraine - Canadian PM's Office

1 min read
US President organizes meeting of EU and NATO leaders on Ukraine - Canadian PM's Office

U.S. President Joe Biden is organizing a meeting with the heads of EU and NATO countries to discuss the situation around Ukraine, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada reports.

"The Prime Minister will participate in a meeting hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO, to discuss Ukraine," a message posted on the website of the Canadian premier reads.

In recent weeks, the United States, other NATO countries and Kyiv have repeatedly stated the threat of a "Russian invasion". Russia has consistently denied these allegations.

On February 15, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the Western and Southern Military Districts were beginning to return from exercises to their bases, but the military remained in the same positions.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #eu #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:23 18.02.2022
Leaders of G7 countries to hold videoconference on Ukraine on Feb 24 - German Cabinet

Leaders of G7 countries to hold videoconference on Ukraine on Feb 24 - German Cabinet

21:25 17.02.2022
Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

21:14 17.02.2022
Diplomacy is only responsible way to resolve crisis on Russian-Ukrainian border

Diplomacy is only responsible way to resolve crisis on Russian-Ukrainian border

20:35 17.02.2022
Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

19:53 17.02.2022
Zelensky tells European Council's President about shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, thanks for initiative to hold donor' conference

Zelensky tells European Council's President about shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, thanks for initiative to hold donor' conference

19:41 17.02.2022
Servant of People head allows for reduction in VAT on certain food products

Servant of People head allows for reduction in VAT on certain food products

18:09 17.02.2022
Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

14:51 17.02.2022
NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

13:11 17.02.2022
Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

09:58 17.02.2022
British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian-occupation forces fire at ICRC humanitarian convoy at Schastia checkpoint

Ukraine does not plan offensive operations or shelling in Donbas - AFU Commander-in-Chief

There is no full-scale military operation by Russia, but there are provocations, purpose of which is for Ukraine to respond militarily - Danilov

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas 60 times, six attacks recorded since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces fire at ICRC humanitarian convoy at Schastia checkpoint

Ukraine does not plan offensive operations or shelling in Donbas - AFU Commander-in-Chief

There is no full-scale military operation by Russia, but there are provocations, purpose of which is for Ukraine to respond militarily - Danilov

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas 60 times, six attacks recorded since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Children in eastern Ukraine should have access to safe education, right to safe childhood - UNICEF

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD