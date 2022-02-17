Biden, Scholz discuss issue of strengthening eastern flank of NATO in event of Russian attack on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the Ukrainian crisis and considered strengthening NATO's eastern flank in case Russia "invades" Ukraine, the White House reports.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and stressed the importance of continuing transatlantic coordination in diplomacy and deterrence, as well as strengthening NATO's eastern flank in the event of further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is noted that the two leaders also discussed their previous conversations with the Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia Vladimir Putin and regarding "Russia's ongoing build-up of military presence on the borders with Ukraine."