09:27 16.02.2022

Ukraine sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has registered 31,513 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 27,684 recoveries and 310 related deaths, in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 31,513 new cases of COVID-19, including 2,872 children and 992 medical workers, while 65,805 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 18,247 people who received the first dose, 29,307 who received the second dose, 542 who received an additional dose, and 17,709 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 3,640 people have been hospitalized, 310 have died, and 27,684 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

There were 29,724 new infections in Ukraine the day before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 4,603,930 cases of COVID-19, including 3,839,314 recoveries and 103,565 deaths.

As many as 15,613,185 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine to date.

Interfax-Ukraine
