Official recognition of 'L/DPR' to constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine from Russia – Maasikas

If Russia officially recognizes the so-called "L/DPR, " the Russian side will have additional territorial claims on Ukraine, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

"If formalized, would contribute additional territorial claims on Ukraine," Maasikas said on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, the Russian State Duma at a meeting on February 15 adopted a resolution on the immediate sending to the Russian president of the Duma's appeal on the need to recognize the so-called "LPR" and "DPR."