12:36 15.02.2022

Ukraine records 29,724 new COVID-19 cases per day, 23,235 recovered, 305 died – ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 29,724 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, some 23,235 people recovered, and 305 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During the day on February 14, some 29,724 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (including 2,393 children, 884 health workers); some 59,170 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 17,244 people, the second dose by 27,362 people, 457 people received an additional dose, some 14,107 people received a booster dose, some 1,889 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, while 305 deaths, 23,235 people recovered," the ministry said.

For the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 4.572 million people infected; some 3.812 million people recovered and 103,255 people died.

