12:05 15.02.2022

India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine – embassy

The Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to function as usual, but calls on Indian citizens in Ukraine to consider temporarily leaving the country.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said in a statement published on its website.

The embassy also asked Indian citizens to inform it of the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach them where required.

"The embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," it said.

Tags: #india
