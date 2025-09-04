Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:27 04.09.2025

FMs of Ukraine and India agree to meet during UNGA high-level Week

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership and further implementation of the agreements reached by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I informed my Indian colleague about the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just peace. We rely on India’s authoritative voice and active role in supporting the full cessation of hostilities and broader international peace efforts,” Sybiha said on X.

He noted that he had agreed to meet with Jaishankar during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York and continue to develop bilateral relations, including in political dialogue, future high-level contacts, economic cooperation, technology and other areas.

Tags: #india #mfa #talks

