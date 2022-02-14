OSCE meeting to discuss strengthening, redeployment of Russian troops to probably take place on Feb 15 - MFA

An OSCE meeting to discuss the strengthening and movement of Russian troops will probably take place on February 15, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Failing to receive the requested information, Dmytro Kuleba yesterday instructed to send an official request to apply the next element of the Vienna Document mechanism - holding a separate OSCE meeting to discuss the strengthening and movement of Russian troops. Such a meeting should take place within 48 hours, probably on February 15," Nikolenko said at an online briefing on Monday.

As reported, Ukraine has officially applied the risk reduction mechanism provided for in Section III of the Vienna Document.

"We turned to the Russian Federation with a request to provide detailed explanations on military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the provisions of the Vienna Document, the Russian Federation must provide the exact areas for conducting military activities, indicate the date of its completion, as well as the name, subordination , the number of military formations; also the types of weapons and military equipment involved in it," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on February 11.

The Minister said that Russia has 48 hours to respond to the request.

On February 13, it became known that Ukraine was convening a meeting with the Russian Federation and all participating states of the OSCE Vienna Document within the next 48 hours to discuss the strengthening and movement of Russian troops along the border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement and redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea," Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote in Twitter.

"If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all," the minister said.