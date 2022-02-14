Rada plans to appeal to UN, international organizations due to escalation near Ukraine's borders - Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk asks the relevant committee to prepare for consideration at the session a draft resolution on the Parliament's Appeal to the UN, the OSCE Parliamentary Assemblies, NATO in connection with the escalation of the situation near the borders of Ukraine from the Russian Federation.

"Resolution [draft resolution] on the Appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the UN, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE... NATO... in connection with the escalation of Russia and the security situation around Ukraine. I ask to include it on the agenda in order to adopt it in the nearest future," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the conciliation council of the leaders of factions and groups on Monday.

He asked the profile committee to prepare a draft resolution for consideration at the plenary session.