Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 numbers

Ukraine has recorded 16,993 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 9,338 recoveries and 142 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, February 13, Ukraine has recorded 16,993 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,447 children and 252 medical workers, while 18,938 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 5,658 who received the first dose, 8,981 who received the second dose, 95 who received an additional dose, and 4,204 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 2,270 persons have been hospitalized, 142 have died, and 9,338 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

There were 24,518 new cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine the day before, on February 12, 38,212 new cases of the disease were detected per day, on February 11, some 41,229 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, on February 10, some 41,694 new cases of diseases were detected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 4,542,693 COVID-19 cases, including 3,788,395 recoveries and 102,950 deaths.