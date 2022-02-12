Zelensky calls diplomatic path only way to de-escalation

Ukraine is cooperating with intelligence services of various states, receiving information about threats from the Russian Federation, but continues to work at the diplomatic level, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We work on a daily basis, we receive information from our intelligence. In principle, we are grateful to everyone for their help, we are grateful to intelligence agencies of other states. We also work separately at the diplomatic level, we communicate daily with the leadership of different states, different leaders, different levels. Because we believe that the diplomatic path is the only way to de-escalation and de-occupation," he said in Kherson region on Saturday.

Zelensky watched special exercises of the Interior Ministry units on the border with the temporarily occupied Crimea on Saturday in Kherson region.