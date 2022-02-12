Citizens of Latvia advised to leave Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia calls on residents of Latvia who are in Ukraine to leave it as soon as possible.

The Foreign Ministry's Communications Group told BNS that this recommendation was given, considering the serious threat to Ukraine's security from Russia and the likelihood of an aggravation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

To leave, the MFA recommends using any available safe means of transport – air or land routes leading to or through member countries of the European Union or NATO.

Latvians who cannot leave Ukraine for justified reasons must register in a consular register or contact the Latvian Embassy in Kyiv, taking into account the latest information.

The Foreign Ministry calls now not to travel to Ukraine.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends a situation alert in the form of text messages to all mobile subscribers registered in Latvia who are currently in Ukraine.

The ministry reports that the Latvian embassy is working in an enhanced mode.