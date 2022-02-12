Facts

12:16 12.02.2022

Citizens of Latvia advised to leave Ukraine

1 min read
Citizens of Latvia advised to leave Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia calls on residents of Latvia who are in Ukraine to leave it as soon as possible.

The Foreign Ministry's Communications Group told BNS that this recommendation was given, considering the serious threat to Ukraine's security from Russia and the likelihood of an aggravation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

To leave, the MFA recommends using any available safe means of transport – air or land routes leading to or through member countries of the European Union or NATO.

Latvians who cannot leave Ukraine for justified reasons must register in a consular register or contact the Latvian Embassy in Kyiv, taking into account the latest information.

The Foreign Ministry calls now not to travel to Ukraine.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends a situation alert in the form of text messages to all mobile subscribers registered in Latvia who are currently in Ukraine.

The ministry reports that the Latvian embassy is working in an enhanced mode.

Tags: #ukraine #latvia #citizens
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:53 12.02.2022
Ukraine sees 38,212 new COVID-19 cases, 19,943 recoveries, 265 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 38,212 new COVID-19 cases, 19,943 recoveries, 265 deaths in past 24 hours

11:43 11.02.2022
Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 41,229 new COVID-19 cases, 20,850 recoveries, 236 deaths in past 24 hours

10:34 11.02.2022
USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

20:21 10.02.2022
Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

Maliuska: There will be no public notaries someday

17:00 10.02.2022
Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

15:47 10.02.2022
Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

12:53 10.02.2022
IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

10:54 10.02.2022
Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:29 10.02.2022
Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

20:56 09.02.2022
Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on sanctions against Nash TV channel, Vitrina TV company

Russia cancels blocking of Sea of ​​Azov – USPA

Five wounded by gunshot amid clash between SBU officers, amber diggers in Rivne region

Zaluzhny on attracting Ukrainians to serve in Territorial Defense Forces' reserve: we interested in 1.5-2 mln citizens

Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

LATEST

Sanctions against Russia to be imposed only if it attacks Ukraine – Biden adviser

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on sanctions against Nash TV channel, Vitrina TV company

Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

NSDC imposes sanctions on Nash TV channel

Russia cancels blocking of Sea of ​​Azov – USPA

Ukraine askes Russia to provide clarifications on military activities in regions adjacent to Ukrainian territory

Case of Tatneft against Ukraine used as instrument of hybrid war – minister of justice

Zelensky, OSCE Chair-in-Office discuss peace process in Donbas

Five wounded by gunshot amid clash between SBU officers, amber diggers in Rivne region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD