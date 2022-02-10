Facts

17:00 10.02.2022

Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

2 min read
Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is counting on a tough reaction from the world community to Russia's blocking of the Black and Azov Seas under the pretext of exercises.

"International waters of the Azov and Black Seas are blocked by Russia. Our partners showed a strong response to Russia by supplying arms to Ukraine. Now we expect unified reaction also: when Russian ships can't enter world's ports, they'll understand the price of their impudence," Reznikov said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian Federation declared two areas in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov closed to shipping for the period from February 13 to February 19 due to military exercises.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the decision to block the waters of the seas part of the hybrid war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, having noted that "the area of maneuvers, unprecedented in terms of coverage, makes navigation in both seas practically impossible."

The Ukrainian Naval Forces said that the Russian Federation abused international law to achieve its own geopolitical goals at the expense of Ukraine, having blocked a significant part of the waters of the Azov and Black Seas in connection with exercises involving rocket and artillery firing.

Tags: #ukraine #sea #reznikov #blocking
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:46 10.02.2022
Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

15:47 10.02.2022
Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

12:53 10.02.2022
IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

10:54 10.02.2022
Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:29 10.02.2022
Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

20:56 09.02.2022
Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

19:50 09.02.2022
Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

11:46 09.02.2022
Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

09:41 09.02.2022
Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

20:14 08.02.2022
France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

City Council's deputy Trubitsyn agreed detained – anti-corruption agencies

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

LATEST

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

City Council's deputy Trubitsyn agreed detained – anti-corruption agencies

Justice Ministry sees no real attempts to get rid of status of oligarch

Ukraine's MFA protests over Russia's decision to block part of Black, Azov Seas, Kerch Strait waters

Kuleba: OSCE cannot remain passively neutral in current situation

Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

Kuleba: Ukraine waits for report from OSCE SMM regarding passportization of ORDLO residents by Russia

At talks in Berlin, Ukrainian side to seek unblocking work of TCG to advance peace process - Yermak

Tenth plane with ammo arrives in Ukraine from USA – Reznikov

Saakashvili says met secretly with Lukashenko in London to discourage him from recognizing Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD