Reznikov expects ban on Russian ships from entering world ports in response to blockade of Ukrainian ports

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is counting on a tough reaction from the world community to Russia's blocking of the Black and Azov Seas under the pretext of exercises.

"International waters of the Azov and Black Seas are blocked by Russia. Our partners showed a strong response to Russia by supplying arms to Ukraine. Now we expect unified reaction also: when Russian ships can't enter world's ports, they'll understand the price of their impudence," Reznikov said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian Federation declared two areas in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov closed to shipping for the period from February 13 to February 19 due to military exercises.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the decision to block the waters of the seas part of the hybrid war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, having noted that "the area of maneuvers, unprecedented in terms of coverage, makes navigation in both seas practically impossible."

The Ukrainian Naval Forces said that the Russian Federation abused international law to achieve its own geopolitical goals at the expense of Ukraine, having blocked a significant part of the waters of the Azov and Black Seas in connection with exercises involving rocket and artillery firing.