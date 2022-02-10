Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 41,694 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and 280 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, February 9, Ukraine has recorded 41,694 new cases of COVID-19 (including 3,486 children and 1,101 medical workers), while 4,128 people have been hospitalized, 280 have died, and 16,628 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's total COVID-19 caseload since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 4.422 million, including 3.730 million recoveries and 102,167 deaths.