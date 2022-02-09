Facts

19:12 09.02.2022

No Russian officials to attend Munich Security Conference

No Russian officials will take part in the Munich Security Conference this year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's information, no Russian officials will be taking part in the Munich Security Conference on February 18-20 this year due to various reasons," Zakharova said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Regardless of this circumstance, we must acknowledge with regret that, in the past few years, the conference has been transforming more and more into a kind of trans-Atlantic forum, losing its inclusivity and impartiality," she said.

"Moscow's interest in this event has noticeably declined," she said.

"We know that some other non-Western countries feel more or less the same. If it wished so, the organizing committee could mend this bias quickly enough, but this question should be addressed to them," she said.

