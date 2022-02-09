Facts

10:12 09.02.2022

Certificate of non-conviction can be obtained online at Diia - MIA

1 min read
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said that Ukrainians can order and receive a police clearance certificate in the Diia app online.

"The first is a police clearance certificate online in the Diia application... This is one of the most accessible and most problematic services, which is provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs... In fact, from today, with the help of 'Diia. Signature' it will be possible to order this police clearance certificate online," the minister said, speaking on Tuesday at the Diia.Summit in Kyiv.

He added: "I think it's a big step forward."

According to Monastyrsky, more than 500,000 people receive this service every year. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recalled that a certificate of non-conviction is necessary for processing and restoring documents, when applying for a job, for issuing a visa for traveling abroad, participating in tenders, processing documents for adoption and guardianship.

