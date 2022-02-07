Facts

20:59 07.02.2022

German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

2 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock noted the danger of cutting off energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine in case of an escalation of the situation.

"It is also important for me that in our actions we do not draw any scenarios and constantly talk about it. Germany makes a great contribution to the security of Ukraine financially. An attack is not only possible militarily, but also a cyber attack, cutting off energy supplies. This is worse than a tank attack," Baerbock said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Monday.

"We, as partners, wanted to make it clear that we stand for the security of Ukraine, the sovereignty of Ukraine, we stand for the security of people. And therefore, we, as partners, are ready for any scenarios, and this would have large-scale consequences for the economic plan," she said.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry said that Germany is closely monitoring moves of Russian troops near Ukraine. "We are not conducting any speculation among the public, we have made it clear that as a partner of NATO, a member of the G7, a member of the EU, we see different scenarios, and, surely, we are watching quite closely what troop movements are taking place, what exercises what reinforcements of troops are taking place on the border. We are closely monitoring this," Baerbock said.

