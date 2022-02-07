Facts

14:44 07.02.2022

Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

1 min read
The issue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation in the Munich Security Conference is being worked out, and the President's Office will inform about it when the decision is made, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The issue of the president's participation is being worked out, and the President's Office will duly report this when the decision is made," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Monday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
