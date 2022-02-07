Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

The issue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation in the Munich Security Conference is being worked out, and the President's Office will inform about it when the decision is made, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

